2020 Toyota 86 Brings a Slice of Legendary Japanese Road to America

New 86 Hakone Edition with Exclusive Color and Interior Trim

New TRD Handling Package for Manual Transmission Models

New Standard 7.0-in. Multimedia with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto® Compatibility

• Standard 2.0-liter Boxer Engine with Toyota D-4S Injection

• Choice of Six-Speed Manual or Six-Speed Automatic Transmissions • Ultra-Low Center of Gravity for Maximum Agility in 2+2 Sports Coupe

NEWS RELEASE

PLANO, Texas (September 1, 2019) – The thrill of driving a superbly balanced, track-tuned sports car never goes out of style, especially when it’s as stylish as the Toyota 86. With 205 horsepower moving about 2,800 pounds and sophisticated suspension coupled with an ultra-low center of gravity, the 86 delivers an unabashedly authentic and athletic experience in a 2+2 sports coupe at a price starting under $27,000.

For 2020, Toyota piled on greater agility, tech and style to make the 86 an even more compelling machine. Not surprisingly, the 86 recently came under the spell of the driving mavens at Toyota Racing Development (TRD). For 2020, a new TRD Handling Package for the manual transmission- equipped 86 base model inherits the same chassis performance upgrades from the 2019 86 TRD Special Edition, including Brembo power-assisted ventilated disc brakes (12.83-in. front, 12.44-in. rear), SACHS dampers and 18-in. split-spoke alloy wheels with 215/40R18 Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires.

Next comes tech, with all models getting a new 7-in. Multimedia Audio system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. It’s an impressively comprehensive system, with 7-in. touch- screen display, AM/FM, 8 speakers, USB media and charging port, hands-free phone capability and music streaming via Bluetooth wireless technology with steering wheel audio controls and Clari-Fi technology. That latter bit of wizardry helps make compressed digital music formats sound more open and natural.

Hakone Edition Inspired by Special Road

Then comes style, and there’s more of it for 2020. The new 86 Hakone Edition pays tribute to a road that seems made just for this highly agile Toyota sports car: Hakone Turnpike. It’s a winding two-lane dream road that starts about two hours southwest of Tokyo and climbs nine miles through a scenic mountain forest, in an area that’s crisscrossed with similarly engaging roads. This drivers’ paradise was the inspiration for the Hakone Green paint color on this very special 86.

The 86 Hakone Edition is based on the 86 GT grade and offers a choice of six-speed manual or six- speed automatic transmission. Its bronze-colored 17-in. twisted-spoke alloy wheels and matte- black spoiler perfectly set off the deep green of the body. Heated sport front bucket seats with tan leather bolsters and black Alcantara suede-like inserts with black contrast stitching create a striking yet elegant cockpit.

The leather-trimmed steering wheel and leather-wrapped parking brake handle cover and shift boot all feature tan contrast stitching. Other exclusive Hakone Edition elements include a black sliding armrest with tan trim and black stitching. A tan Toyota 86 logo is embroidered on the passenger-side dashboard, and the steering wheel, parking brake cover and shift boot all feature tan stitching, as well. Black stitching trims the doors, knee pad and meter visor.

The finishing touches include a premium carpeted trunk mat with an embossed 86 logo, plus a pair of tan key gloves and folio cover with a debossed 86 logo and black stitching.

Living Heritage

You couldn’t do much better for sports car lineage than the legendary 1967 Toyota 2000 GT. The 86 took design inspiration from that iconic sports car, which shows in its low roof height, flowing front fenders, and sleek profile. The shape is truly wind-cheating, with a low 0.29 coefficient of drag (Cd) (0.27 Cd on 86 GT) that contributes to performance, stability and impressive fuel economy. Fender-mounted vortex generators keep the air going where it should. (The 2020 86 is manufacturer rated at 24 mpg city and 32 mpg highway with the six-speed automatic transmission and 21 mpg city and 28 mpg highway with the six-speed manual).

Boxer Punch

The 86’s 2.0-liter horizontally opposed aluminum Boxer engine delivers 205 hp at 7,000 rpm and 156 lb.-ft. of peak torque at 6,400 rpm. (Automatic transmission version: 200 hp at 7,000 rpm and 151 lb.-ft. at 6,400 rpm.) The engine’s 86 mm x 86 mm bore and stroke dimensions help make the engine an eager revver, while dual variable valve timing helps give it a broad torque curve, making the 86 feel highly responsive in everyday driving.

Among the high-performance features used to extract just over 100 horsepower per liter of displacement is the Toyota-innovated D-4S Dual Injection system that combines direct fuel injection and port-injection technologies. The direct-injection system provides a cooling effect in the cylinders, which allows the engine to use a very high 12.5:1 compression ratio for maximum power. The port fuel injectors, meanwhile, come into play during light- and medium-load conditions to maximize combustion efficiency.

It may be coincidence that the engine’s “square” dimensions (identical bore and stroke) are 86mm, as it makes for a surprise homage to the AE86, the global name for the Toyota Corolla GT-S that sold in the U.S. in the mid-1980s. It was an affordable, agile, rear-drive sports coupe with a high- revving 1.6-liter engine that punched above its class. In Japan, this model was known as “hachi- roku,” meaning 8-6. On the modern 86 model, ‘86’ logos have been incorporated into a badge on the front fender, as well as inside the headlamps.

Six Speeds, Two Ways

The 86’s standard six-speed manual transmission is a purist’s dream, with a short-throw shifter and easy-effort clutch that make shifting a joy. For added driver feel and overall durability, the transmission utilizes triple-cone synchromesh on 1st, 2nd, and 3rd gears, and a ball-bearing- mounted shift linkage.

The six-speed Electronically Controlled automatic transmission with intelligence (ECT-i) is a

compelling choice, too, with super-fast shifts, steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters, Sport Mode, and Dynamic Rev Management technology, which automatically “blips” the throttle on downshifts.

With either transmission, the 86 is equipped with a standard Torsen® limited-slip differential to help maximize traction while cornering.

Purist Sports Car Construction

The Toyota 86 is built on a specially developed rear-drive sports car platform featuring a MacPherson strut front suspension with strut tower bars and reinforced mounting brackets and multi-link independent rear suspension with reinforcement bracing. The electric power-assist steering is quick, with just 2.48 turns lock-to-lock, and with a tight 36.1-ft. turning circle. It’s also highly articulate, providing ideal road feel through the small-diameter, leather-wrapped wheel.

The standard 17 x 7-in. twisted spoke alloy wheels wear 215/45R17 summer performance or all- season tires. For track driving and autocross competition, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) can be switched into Track mode or shut off completely. On both manual and automatic 86 models, Hill Start Assist Control (HAC) can help to prevent the car from rolling back when pulling away from a stop on steep hills.

Classic Sports Car Cabin, All the Modern Comforts

The purist sports car approach carries into the cabin, but with modern comforts that make 86 comfortable for driving every day. A large center-mounted tachometer, the focal point of the easy- to-read gauge panel, integrates a digital speedometer and features a programmable RPM indicator. It’s flanked on the left by an analog speedometer, while fuel level and temperature gauges are positioned to the right of the tachometer.

One of the most remarkable things about the Toyota 86 is that the purist sports car construction, light weight and high performance require no sacrifice in everyday usability and comfort. The 2+2 cabin’s versatility is enhanced by a one-piece folding seatback to expand trunk space. What’s more, Toyota’s renowned value comes through in two model grades, the base and GT.

The base model is generously equipped with such standard features as sport front seats; Granlux suede-like rear armrest cover; air conditioning with cabin air filter; power windows with driver and front passenger auto up/down and jam protection; leather-trimmed tilt/telescoping steering wheel with silver-colored stitching and audio system control switches; anti-theft system with engine immobilizer (plus alarm on GT grade); multi-information display; auto-dimming rear-view mirror with integrated backup camera display; remote keyless entry system with lock, two-stage unlock, panic and trunk release; cruise control; LED projector-beam headlights, daytime running lights and rear combination lights; color-keyed power mirrors; front and rear carpeted floor mats; and chrome-tipped dual exhausts.

The GT lives up to the “grand touring” meaning of those initials with a full complement of performance, design, comfort and tech enhancements. For even sharper handling, the GT with a manual transmission gets 18-inch alloy wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires and an underbody

aerodynamic panel. Up front, the GT adds LED fog lamps, while out back, a matte-black rear wing features color-keyed end plates.

Comfort and convenience take a big step up with color-matched heated power mirrors; dual-zone automatic climate control; two-stage heated sport front seats with leather bolsters and Granlux suede-like inserts; contrast stitching throughout the interior; Granlux material covering the top of the instrument cluster hood and door trim; and stitched "86” logo embroidered on passenger-side instrument panel fascia; remote trunk release; leather-like knee support cushions for spirited driving and a leather-trimmed gearshift boot and parking brake cover.

On the tech side, the GT features Smart Key System (on both doors) with Push Button Start and adds an alarm to the anti-theft system. Exclusive to the 86 GT, a 4.2-in. TFT multi-information display includes vehicle data screens that feature essential data including G-force meter and stopwatch, horsepower and torque curves, engine coolant and oil temperatures, and fuel consumption. An added touch: an “86” logo appears on the MID upon vehicle start-up. The steering wheel integrates controls for both audio and the multi-information display.

STAR Safety System

The 2020 Toyota 86 comes standard with the STAR Safety System, which features an Anti-lock Brake System (ABS), Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Traction Control (TRAC), Brake Assist (BA), Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), and Smart Stop Technology (SST).

The supplemental restraint system includes driver and front passenger dual-stage advanced airbags, driver and front passenger outboard seat-mounted side airbags, and front and rear side curtain airbags. The rear seats can accommodate front-facing child seats using the standard Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren (LATCH) system.

Limited Warranty

Toyota’s 36-month/36,000 mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles and corrosion with no mileage limitation.

Standard ToyotaCare is a no additional cost plan covering normal factory-scheduled maintenance for 2 years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first, and 24-hour roadside assistance for two years, unlimited mileage.



