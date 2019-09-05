The Toyota TGNA platform already underpins a wide variety of the company's cars and crossovers around the world, and now the automaker announces the new GA-B version specifically for compact vehicles. Its size slots below the existing GA-C variant that the C-HR and Corolla use.

The GA-B supports variable wheelbase lengths and track widths so that designers have the freedom to create vehicles with different looks that share the same underpinnings. The platform uses a MacPherson strut front suspension and either a torsion beam or multi-link rear suspension, depending on which layout the company thinks is best for a model.

Toyota claims that vehicles on the GA-B platform should be engaging to drive because of the seating position near the center of the chassis and the steering wheel position. The wheels are at the far corners of the chassis, which allows for short body overhangs and maximizes interior space.

While the automaker's announcement makes no mention of it, there's a rather large battery where the rear seats would go. This suggests to us that Toyota intends to offer hybrid, possibly even PHEV, versions of these upcoming compact vehicles.

Toyota's announcement doesn't specify the vehicles that would use the GA-B platform. However, it's easy to imagine a future generation of the Yaris riding on these underpinnings.

Given the popularity of crossovers, don't rule out Toyota building a tiny utility vehicle on the GA-B chassis, too. As possible evidence of this intention, the company already confirms plans to build a yet-to-be-announced crossover at its joint venture factory with Mazda in Huntsville, Alabama. Rumors suggest this vehicle could be a production version of the rugged FT-4X concept.