With the unveiling of the Final Collector’s Edition back in May, Smart waved goodbye to the internal combustion engine to focus on a purely electric future. Parent company Daimler reached an agreement with Chinese automaker Geely to create a 50:50 joint venture to develop the troubled brand, but in the meantime, the current EQ ForTwo and EQ ForFour are getting a nip and tuck.

The refresh takes inspiration from the 2018 Forease and the 2019 Forease+ concepts, with redesigned full-LED optional headlights and a new look for the front grille no longer holding the Smart badge as it’s been moved at the bottom of the hood. For the first time, the pint-sized EVs have different front fascias to create a minor visual distinction between the two- and four-door models.

Gallery: 2020 Smart EQ fortwo, EQ forfour

52 Photos

At the back, Smart has given the LED taillights a rather significant update with a rhombic geometry theme lending them a funky appearance. Customers will be able to spruce up the ForTwo by going with the new Carmine Red or Gold Beige color for the tridion cell and the body, with the latter also available in a fresh lime green hue. The ForFour adds the Ice White color for both the tridion cell and the body panels, along with a Steel Blue only for the body.

As far as the interior is concerned, the 2020 Smart EQ ForTwo and EQ ForFour get a redesigned center console with a large storage compartment that can be covered by using the roller cover. Located in front of the gear selector, it’s large enough to accommodate even the biggest smartphones out there or two coffee cups by using the removable dual-cup holder.

Another major revision inside the cabin is the new-generation infotainment system with an updated user interface and an eight-inch touchscreen. Smart wishes to point out that both the ForTwo and ForFour continue to have the most spacious interiors in relation to the size of the vehicles, and the reconfigured center console further improves practicality.

Like their predecessors, the tiny EVs make use of an electric motor that develops 80 horsepower (60 kilowatts) and 160 Newton-meters (118 pound-feet) of torque. It’s enough electric punch for a 0-62 mph (100 kph) run in 11.6 seconds for the ForTwo, 11.9 seconds for the ForTwo Cabrio, and 12.7 seconds for the ForFour. All three top out at 81 mph (130 kph).

The 17.6-kWh lithium-ion battery gives it a range of 159 kilometers (99 miles), but bear in mind it’s in the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC). It means the cars will probably have a lower range between two charges in the real world, although Smart argues it’s enough to cover “several times the average daily kilometers driven in Germany.”

As far as replenishing the battery, it takes slightly more than three and a half hours when using 230V socket to cover the “average daily driving distance” while with the optional 22 kW onboard charger it takes fewer than 40 minutes to go from 10% to 80%.

The revised electric-only Smart lineup will be at the Frankfurt Motor Show beginning with next week and won’t be coming to the United States where Daimler has decided to retire the brand after 2019.