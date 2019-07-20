One of the last cars will be the 1,000th sold by McLaren London.
The final examples of McLaren's hardcore 600LT Coupe supercar are rolling off the brand's production line in Woking, Surrey.
Based on the 570S and the bottom end of McLaren's product spectrum, the 600LT is the third "long tail' model from McLaren and the second such model made available for road use following the 675LT.
It is a whole 96 kilograms (212 pounds) lighter than the 570S, weighing in at just 1,247 kg (2,749 lbs) – even though it's got a longer tail – and the twin-turbo V8's power output has been increased to 600 hp. The base price is around $240,000, but most customers have no-doubt specified a number of personalized options which will ramp up the cost further.
One of the final 600LTs to be built is the 1,000th car to be sold by McLaren's flagship dealership location in London.
"To be part of the McLaren Automotive network since June 21, 2011 – the official opening of McLaren London – has been a fantastic experience. We have seen the brand and range growing over the last seven years and the popularity of the 600LT Coupe is clear evidence of McLaren going from strength to strength," said Barney Singh, General Manager, McLaren London and McLaren Ascot. "The addition of MSO features such as a roof snorkel, carbon fiber front fenders with louvers and track harnesses make this particular example a fitting celebration of this great car."
While the Coupe's production run is reaching its end, there are still a handful of open-topped 600LT Spiders still available. The car has comparable performance to the hard top, with a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) time of 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 201 mph (324kph).
"The limited-volume 600LT Coupe is another milestone in the continuing development of the McLaren 'Longtail' sub-brand established in 2015 with the 675LT models," said David Gilbert, managing director for Europe at McLaren Automotive. "The fact that this Coupe – a unique, MSO-enhanced car – is also the celebration of the 1000th car to be sold by our first-ever retailer, McLaren London, makes this even more of a landmark moment."
"Customers wanting to order a 600LT from retailers in the McLaren Automotive European network still have the opportunity to secure a Spider version, but production on this exclusive model will also soon be fully allocated."
Gallery: McLaren London's 1,000th car sold
One of the last McLaren 600LT Coupés built commissioned to celebrate the 1,000th car sold by McLaren London
- Last units of limited volume McLaren 600LT Coupé currently being built and leaving McLaren Production Centre; one of them is celebrating the 1,000th car sold by McLaren London
- Landmark car is enhanced by McLaren Special Operations (MSO) with addition of roof snorkel and carbon fibre bodywork and interior components
- Limited allocation of convertible McLaren 600LT Spider available, priced from £201,500
The latest McLaren 600LT Coupé built at the McLaren Production Centre in Woking also has the accolade of celebrating the 1,000th car to be sold by McLaren London, the first-ever McLaren Automotive retailer. The landmark car, which features a portfolio of enhancements from McLaren Special Operations (MSO), was commissioned by the retailer and will shortly be available in the London showroom that first opened for business in June 2011.
MSO additions to this special 600LT Coupé include an MSO Bespoke Roof Scoop finished in Gloss Visual Carbon Fibre; MSO Defined Carbon Fibre Roof and Cantrails and an MSO Clubsport Pro Pack, which comprises Super-Lightweight Carbon Fibre Racing Seats, Carbon Fibre Interior Upgrade, MSO Defined Front Fender Louvres, Titanium Wheel Bolts, an MSO Defined Harness Bar and MSO Defined 6-Point Harnesses. Two Carbon Fibre Exterior Upgrade Packs are also fitted, and unsprung weight is reduced with 10-Spoke Ultra-Lightweight Wheels finished in Gloss Black, contrasted with McLaren Orange brake calipers.
The headrests are embroidered with ‘600LT’ and the throttle pedal carries the same branding, engraved into the aluminium. The seat pads have been stitched in McLaren Orange and the same colour features on 12-o’clock mark of the Carbon Black Alcantara® Steering Wheel. Air conditioning – a no-cost option on this track-focused car – has been specified, as have parking sensors and a rear parking camera, vehicle lift and a Bowers & Wilkins 12-speaker audio system. Also installed is the McLaren Track Telemetry (MTT) system with lap time function and three cameras.
With 600LT Coupé now approaching conclusion, attention is now exclusively devoted to the limited-run 600LT Spider, the order book for which is filling fast. Both versions of the 600LT have been designed with a focus on track driving and benefit from reduced weight and optimised aerodynamics for absolute driver engagement. The cars also have the added attraction of top-exit exhausts situated close behind occupants’ heads, amplifying the urgent soundtrack of the latest LT models. Like the Coupé, the Spider’s light weight makes the most of the 600PS generated by its 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, with acceleration from 0-100km/h (62mph) achieved in 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 324km/h (201mph) with the retractable hard-top in place.
“The limited-volume 600LT Coupé is another milestone in the continuing development of the McLaren ‘Longtail’ sub-brand established in 2015 with the 675LT models. The fact that this Coupé – a unique, MSO-enhanced car – is also the celebration of the 1000th car to be sold by our first-ever retailer, McLaren London, makes this even more of a landmark moment. Customers wanting to order a 600LT from retailers in the McLaren Automotive European network still have the opportunity to secure a Spider version, but production on this exclusive model will also soon be fully allocated.”
David Gilbert, Managing Director Europe, McLaren Automotive.
“To be part of the McLaren Automotive network since June 21, 2011 – the official opening of McLaren London – has been a fantastic experience. We have seen the brand and range growing over the last seven years and the popularity of the 600LT Coupé is clear evidence of McLaren going from strength to strength. The addition of MSO features such as a roof snorkel, carbon fibre front fenders with louvres and track harnesses make this particular example a fitting celebration of this great car.”
Barney Singh, General Manager, McLaren London and McLaren Ascot.