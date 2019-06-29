There’s something about an all-black visual that just looks so sinister, even more so when the entire body of a car is clad in composite carbon fiber. The 2019 Porsche 935 has all the right elements to be the next stunner from the manufacturer hailing from Stuttgart, combining exclusivity, technology, and striking aero work.

Based on the 911 GT2 RS, the similarities are only mechanical, with the 935 sporting a completely new body, replacing all those “heavy” steel and aluminum panels with nothing but bare carbon fiber

6 Photos

This Porsche 935 may be a new beast, but the name pays homage to Porsche’s legendary 935 racecar which garnered a win at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1979. At a price of $817,000 and only limited to 77 units, the 935 tips the scales at just 3,040 pounds, and lucky buyers will be limited to track days, car shows, or staring at their prized possession in their garages since street legality is completely out of the question.

All that lightness will be put to good use, as the 3.8L twin turbocharged flat-six shared with the GT2 RS makes 700 horsepower and transmits it to the rear wheels via a seven-speed PDK transmission. You’ve also got a completely race-ready cockpit, offering a steering wheel and instrument cluster out of the purpose built GT3 R, and a six-point harness racing seat.

We have no idea if all 77 cars are accounted for already, or how many of them can be had in this absolutely stunning example of fine carbon fiber and German engineering, but what we do know is that the Porsche 935 is set to be on everyone’s dream car list. For us mere mortals, we can only stop and stare and wish for one in our garage.

Source: Porsche via Facebook