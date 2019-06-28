In early June, the folks at The Fast Lane Car were in the right place at the right time and caught a Ford Bronco test mule up-close on video. Now, the team is back with fresh a video but it doesn't feature new Bronco footage. This time around it's all about some fresh Bronco intel that reportedly comes from an inside source familiar with the off-roader.

Some of the news isn’t surprising. The insider says the weird test vehicles we’ve spotted on occasion aren’t wearing Bronco bodies but are merely test mules. Also, the 2.3-liter engine is reportedly slated for production, though we were tipped off to that earlier this week courtesy of an electronic catalog at a Canadian auto parts store. The source also confirms it will be offered both as a two-door and four-door model, and yes, it will have a removable roof.

The cool stuff comes with the apparent confirmation that a Bronco Raptor is in the cards. The source only mentions the name, but the TLFCar crew believes it could borrow from the Ranger Raptor currently available in markets outside the United States. Also, the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 will join the engine lineup, and that could be quite exciting as the mill generates 325 horsepower (242 kilowatts) and 400 pound-feet (542 Newton meters) of torque in the current F-150. Even more exciting is talk about the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 finding its way under the hood, which would be remarkable indeed considering Ford is aiming the Bronco squarely at the Jeep Wrangler. However, the report seems to downplay that option as something unlikely to happen.

11 Photos

Another interesting tidbit is the apparent return of Maverick. No, we’re not talking about the Top Gun sequel slated to hit theaters a year from now. The unnamed source claims a Bronco Maverick is coming but offers no information aside from the name. Ford aficionados will recall the Maverick was a small 1970’s compact coupe sold in the U.S. market, and it wasn’t particularly popular. There is some brand recognition with the name, however, and it could be a good fit for the so-called baby Bronco that’s also coming.

In fact, our own sources tell us the small Bronco will arrive first, at the beginning of 2020. It will allegedly be followed by the new F-150 midway through next year, with the full-on Bronco debuting in early 2021. Of course, all the information here is completely unconfirmed so this could be spot-on, or merely an elaborate misinformation campaign. That being said, our instincts tell us these claims make plenty of sense.

Source: TLFnow via YouTube