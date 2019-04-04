While American customers are already enjoying a new generation Volkswagen Passat (albeit based on the same platform as its predecessor), European clients will be able to order a refreshed version of the model for the Old Continent from May this year. Production of this car is already underway at the company’s plant in Emden where the 30-millionth Passat has just rolled off the assembly lines. To put that number into perspective, it makes the Passat the second-best selling VW in history after the Golf and ahead of the Beetle.

Volkswagen is also proud to announce the Passat is the now not only the most important family car in the world but also the best-selling midsize nameplate on the planet. The 30-millionth example of the series is a Passat GTE Variant with a plug-in hybrid powertrain in Pyrite Silver Metallic and will be used as a press and test vehicle for international media events.

“The Passat is one of Volkswagen’s most important and most successful cars – since its launch 46 years ago, 30 million customers have had confidence in this Volkswagen vehicle,” comments Ralf Brandstatter, COO of Volkswagen. “As a result, the Passat has become one of the world’s greats; a car which today is as much at home in Beijing as it is in Berlin, Sydney, Johannesburg or on the streets of San Francisco. At Volkswagen, we are proud of this successful model, which is still the benchmark within its class today.”

Production of the original Passat started on 14 May 1973 in Wolfsburg and marked “the beginning of a new VW era.” It was launched as a successor to the VW 1600 which had an air-cooled engine at the back and rear-wheel drive.

“We currently produce the Passat on three continents in 10 plants for over 100 markets. That makes the Passat a true global bestseller,” adds Andreas Tostmann, Member of the Board of Management responsible for Production at the VW brand.

Source: Volkswagen