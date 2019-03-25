While we’re patiently waiting for the likes of Bugatti, Hennessey, and Koenigsegg to break the 300-mph barrier, this 2006 Ford GT has just been crowned the speed king. The very same Blue Oval supercar that reached 293.6 mph (472.5 kph) a couple of years ago to set a new standing mile record was at it again this past weekend.

During the last day of the Texas Mile event organized at the Victoria Regional Airport, the Ford GT warmed up with an initial run during which it hit “only” 174.5 mph (280 kph). The second attempt was closer to the team’s target, at 240 mph (386 kph), but it wasn’t until the third run when the supercar effectively made history. M2K Motorsports broke the 300-mph barrier by topping out at an impressive 300.4 mph (483.44 kph) – all within a mile (1.61 kilometers).

It goes without saying this is far from being a stock Ford GT, but the modifications it has gone through have not removed the vehicle’s street-legal status. It’s said to have a little over 2,000 horsepower at the wheels, but in reality, the car actually has more power, closer to 2,500 hp according to M2K Motorsports. The difference comes from the limitations of the dyno used to measure the sheer power of the upgraded 5.4-liter V8 engine since it simply can’t handle the entire output.

Hitting 300 mph within a mile makes us wonder how much faster it could go on a longer stretch of the road. We’d be curious to see the Ford GT in Germany at the Ehra-Lessien proving ground where there’s an unbroken straight measuring 5.6 miles (9 kilometers) where the speed beast could really stretch its legs. It will probably never happen, but Koenigsegg has proven you can set a new top speed record for a somewhere else, namely on Nevada’s Route 160 between Las Vegas and Pahrump. Maybe this will give M2K Motorsports an idea…

Source: M2K Motorsports / Facebook, Turnpike Racing League / YouTube