Yesterday it was Skoda’s turn to talk about its 2018 results and its plans for the near future after other VAG brands such as the core Volkswagen brand, Audi, and Porsche. The Czech brand’s head honcho, Bernhard Maier, promised a model onslaught between now and 2022, with a total of 30 cars to be introduced in this interval. No fewer than 10 will be electrified, with some to feature a hybrid powertrain while others will eschew the combustion engine altogether.

Speaking of electrification, the Superb facelift will be out in the months to come and it’ll bring along a plug-in hybrid version representing the brand’s very first PHEV. Also in 2019, the fully electric Citigo will come out to serve as Skoda’s first foray into the EV segment. The already revealed Golf-rivaling Scala compact hatchback will begin to reach customers in the following months, as will the new Kamiq small crossover.

A somewhat surprising announcement was made by Bernhard Maier during the conference. He revealed Skoda has plans to unveil the fourth generation of the modern Octavia later in 2019 as a way to celebrate the model’s 60th anniversary. As a reminder, the original Octavia was introduced in 1959 and discontinued in 1971.

While Skoda’s boss didn’t go into any details about the Octavia IV, there’s a pretty good chance we’ll only see the hatchback version, with the more practical wagon to arrive later in 2020. Spy shots of the latter have shown the company’s best seller will revert to traditional headlights, thus eschewing the controversial split design of the facelifted Octavia III on sale today.

Little else is known about the new generation, although Skoda has previously referred to the new Octavia as being “state of the art” and that it will still blend sedan looks with hatchback practicality. The automaker from Mladá Boleslav has been dropping hints about electrifying the amped-up RS with a hybrid version for improved fuel efficiency and additional low-end torque.

With the Octavia IV debuting this year, it means it will join its updated MQB counterparts from the other VAG brands: VW Golf, SEAT Leon, and Audi A3 – all of which are bound to be renewed in 2019.

Source: Skoda

