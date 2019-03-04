It narrowly beat the Alpine A110.
The Jaguar I-Pace has won the 2019 European Car of the Year award at the Geneva Motor Show, marking the British automaker's first trophy for the honor. The brand's electric crossover actually tied with the Alpine A110 with each of them receiving 250 points. The Jag earned the overall victory because more voters put it at the top of their list than the Alpine. The Kia Ceed and Ford Focus took third and fourth place with 247 and 235 points, respectively.
"For our first electric vehicle to also be the first Jaguar to win European Car of the Year gives us a huge sense of pride," Jaguar CEO Ralf Speth said about the honor.
Being European Car of the Year might not be the I-Pace's last trophy for the year because it's also among the finalists to be World Car of the Year. The electric crossover was also up for the North American Utility of the Year honor, but the Jag lost to the Hyundai Kona and Kona EV. However, the EV scored 55 awards from around the world since its launch, including taking UK Car Of The Year.
The I-Pace is Jaguar's entry into the burgeoning premium electric crossover segment against vehicles like the Tesla Model X and forthcoming Audi E-Tron. Power comes from two electric motors – one on each axle – making a total of 394 horsepower (294 kilowatts) and 512 pound-feet (694 Newton-meters) of torque. The EV can hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 4.5 seconds, and the 90-kilowatt-hour battery provides an EPA-estimated 234-mile (377-kilometer) range.
The all-electric Jaguar I-PACE has been voted ‘Car of the Year’ at the European Car of the Year Awards 2019. This is the first time a Jaguar has won the coveted prize.
Jaguar I-PACE wins European Car of the Year 2019 award
60 expert journalists chose Jaguar’s all-electric performance SUV above six other finalists
European sales to date represent 75 per cent of total global I-PACE volume*
Jaguar public charging service provides easy access to more than 85,000 charging points throughout Europe
I-PACE has won 55 awards globally since launch a year ago
The European Car of the Year jury comprises 60 motoring journalists from 23 countries, and the award recognises technical innovation, design, performance, efficiency and value for money.
For our first electric vehicle to also be the first Jaguar to win European Car of the Year gives us a huge sense of pride. I-PACE was designed and engineered in the UK from a clean sheet of paper. It is the most technologically advanced battery electric vehicle. It’s a true game-changer. Winning European Car of the Year is an honour and real recognition of what our world-class team has delivered.
PROF. DR. RALF SPETH
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Designed and developed in the UK, the Jaguar I-PACE has had profound sales success globally, with more than 8,000 customer deliveries to date – 75 per cent of them in Europe*.
Nothing else on the road looks or drives like the I-PACE. It is engineered to take full advantage of its electric powertrain and bespoke aluminium architecture, offering sports car performance and SUV practicality.
Charging is made easy for customers using the Jaguar public charging service, accessed via a dedicated app or using an RFID key. With tailor-made charging packages and tariffs compiled into a simple monthly bill, it gives I-PACE customers access to more than 85,000 charging points throughout Europe.
The I-PACE has received 55 awards worldwide since it was revealed a year ago, including German, Norwegian and UK Car of the Year, BBC TopGear magazine EV of the Year, China Green Car of the Year, and Autobest’s ECOBEST Award.
For more information on the I-PACE, visit www.jaguar.com
*Figures correct up to 31 January 2019