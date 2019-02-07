The 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Italia edition adds more style to the little roadster for its debut at the Chicago Auto Show. Alfa is only offering 15 of them in the United States, so act quickly when orders start in the second quarter of 2019 if this exclusive light blue shade revs your engine. The Italia package costs $5,000, so the open-roof model with this equipment goes for $71,900 (plus a $1,595 destination fee).

Alfa calls the 4C Spider Italia's color Misano Blue Metallic, and it's no available on any other variant of the model. As an accent to the cerulean shade, the front air intake and rear diffuser are Piano Black. A special Spider Italia emblem adorns the rear fenders, and the design features the Italian flag. The inside has an aluminum 4C Spider Italia plaque on the center console.

There are no changes to the 4C Spider Italia's powertrain. A mid-mounted 1.75-liter turbocharged four-cylinder offers 237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. It runs through a six-speed dual-clutch gearbox to the rear wheels. The roadster weighs just 2,487 pounds. The power and `lack of pounds let it reach 60 miles per hour in 4.1 seconds and hit a top speed of 160 mph.

The 4C hasn't been a strong seller for Alfa Romeo in the United States. The company delivered just 238 of them in all of 2018. Things didn't start strongly in January 2019 when the automaker sold just 7 of them in the U.S, a 42 percent drop from the same month last year.

Source: Alfa Romeo