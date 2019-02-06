The Toyota 86 will definitely get a second generation, and it'll function as a way to offer customers a performance rung underneath the Supra in the company's lineup, according to Toyota Australia public affairs manager Brodie Bott in a discussion with GoAuto. Last week, the Japanese magazine Best Car reported that Toyota and Subaru weren't replacing the 86 and BRZ.

"I don’t know where these reports have come from, but at this stage we are certainly not looking to discontinue it, it’s a pretty important car for us and it will be the little brother to the Supra," Bott told GoAuto.

An American spokesperson made a similar statement assuring the 86's future to Motor1.com. "As Akio Toyoda said at the reveal of the 2020 Supra, Toyota is committed to building exciting vehicles, including sports cars. The 86 has been in the Toyota family since 2013 and the plan is that it will continue to be a part of Toyota’s sports car line-up," the company representative told us.

Rumors indicate that Subaru and Toyota are continuing their partnership for the new generations, and the debut could come as soon as 2021. Power reportedly comes from a 2.4-liter flat-four-engine, which might be a version of the turbocharged mill from the Ascent where it products 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque. The pair would also allegedly have a lower center of gravity to make them even sharper handling machines.

Before the new model arrives, Toyota might give the existing 86 a farewell with a special edition model. A trademark filing suggests it has the GR moniker after the company's Gazoo Racing performance division.

Source: GoAuto