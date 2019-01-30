It’s hard to believe the delectable Audi TT has been on the road for 20 years. To mark this special occasion Audi is celebrating the life of the small two-seater with a special 20th Anniversary Edition. The appearance package will be sold in limited numbers around the world, though Audi doesn’t tell us exactly how many will be produced.

We do know, however, that Audi will offer its anniversary TT in Aviator Gray pearl metallic. For buyers in the U.S., Audi will also paint the TT in Nimbus Gray metallic, so either way you slice it, the Anniversary Edition comes in gray. Inside, all the anniversary models wear the same trim – Moccasin Brown Fine Nappa leather with custom yellow contrast stitching – which pays homage to the original TTS Concept from so many years ago.

22 Photos

Further differentiating the Anniversary Edition are black exterior trim elements, special 19-inch five-spoke wheels adorned with a gunmetal finish, and OLED taillights borrowed from the TT RS. Also at the back, the Anniversary Edition gets a trumpet-style exhaust, and there’s plenty of anniversary badging to further identify the TT as something special.

Everything beneath the skin remains standard-issue Audi TT. That means a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-pot is under the hood, making 228 horsepower (170 kilowatts) which goes through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission to all four wheels. The Anniversary Edition is available in either coupe or roadster format, but those wanting a bit more power with the package will be disappointed. The beefier 288-hp (215-kW) mill from the TTS isn’t compatible with the package, never mind the RS.

Audi says the limited-production 20th Anniversary Edition is available to order right now. Pricing starts at $52,900 for the coupe and $56,800 for the roadster.

