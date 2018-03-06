[UPDATE, March 6] Live images from the Geneva Motor Show have been added at the beginning of the gallery, below.

Hours after images of the new A6 leaked to the internet, Audi has taken the lid off its new sedan. The eighth-generation A6 will appear next week at the Geneva Motor Show but it’s official now, and as you can see from the photos it looks pretty much just like we thought it would. In fact, you might have to take a pretty close look to spot the exterior differences between the new and outgoing models, but they do exist.

A6 Avant, Allroad, RS6 already rendered: Audi A6 Avant, Allroad, RS6 Already Exist In Photoshop

For starters, the new A6 is ever-so-slightly larger, and we do mean slightly. It’s 0.5 inches wider, 0.3 inches longer, and one tenth of an inch taller. More pronounced is the new front fascia and wide Silgleframe grille that closely resembles the A7, and though the sedan’s profile appears unchanged at a glance, sharp body line contours over the wheels near the beltline help differentiate it from the previous generation. The changes are much easier to spot at the back, with a freshly resculptured deck lid and rear fascia, accentuated by a chrome strip bisecting the tail lights and running the full width of the car. The new A6 can be had in 14 different shades, with seven being all-new for 2019.

The changes inside, however, are night and day from the old model. Digital is the word, starting with the 10.1-inch MMI infotainment screen taken from the A7. Beneath that is a second 8.6-inch display used for climate control function and other convenience features. Meanwhile, the driver stares at Audi’s virtual cockpit with the 12.3-inch display behind a new steering wheel. Interior room is also increased, specifically with head and shoulder room in the front and rear and cargo space in the trunk.

With the digital upgrade comes a host of features like MMI navigation plus that has as a self-learning function based on the route driven, which can then offer intelligent search selections as you drive. Audi connect online services can provide communication from the vehicle to connected infrastructures for traffic hazard information. As far as driver assists go, the new A6 can use up to five radar sensors, five cameras, 12 ultrasonic sensors, and a laser scanner for its Park Assist package. This includes Parking Pilot and Garage Pilot, both of which will automatically maneuver the A6 into and out of parking spaces or garages without anyone being inside.

Underneath, Audi says the new A6 can handle like a sports car while being as maneuverable as a compact. Redesigned suspension adds aluminum in many areas, which helps ride quality despite boasting optional 21-inch wheels with extremely low-profile tires – a combination that doesn’t generally equate to comfort. The steering is said to be more direct, and with all-wheel steer capability turning the rear wheels as much as five degrees, the big car is surprisingly maneuverable. Audi says the new A6 has a turning radius that’s 3.6 feet (1.1 meters) shorter, requiring 36.4 feet (11.1 meters) to turn around.

In the Euro market, the new A6 will launch with two engines. The first is a 3.0-liter TFSI turbocharged V6 making 340 horsepower (250 kW), or buyers can choose a 3.0-liter TDI diesel available with 286 hp (210 kW). The TDI gets an eight-speed tiptronic gearbox, while the TSFI mill uses a seven-speed S tronic. All models have a mild hybrid system that will allow the A6 to coast at speeds between 34.2 mph (55 km/h) and 99.4 mph (160 km/h). It also serves as a stop/start system that engages at speeds below 13.7 mph (22 km/h), allowing the engine to shut off and predictively restart. Quattro all-wheel drive is of course standard; information for powertrain choices in U.S.-bound models hasn’t yet been released but it's pretty much a given that the diesel won't make the transition.

The new A6 will hit the German market in June, with the rest of the world not far behind. Pricing hasn’t been announced yet for the new car; current base price in the U.S. for a 2018 model is just under $50,000 so don’t be surprised if the 2019 A6 goes over that mark.

Source: Audi