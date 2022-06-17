USA / Global
Aidan Pounder

Aidan Pounder,

Writer

Aidan Pounder is a Motor1.com product tester that has written reviews spanning from car insurance to rooftop cargo boxes. He spent his youth traveling the country for various sporting events and his more formative years under the hood of a car making sure he would get to his destination. His automotive reviews have previously appeared in major automotive digital publications. Aidan brings road trip know-how and a touch of DIY spirit to our team. If he’s not burning through the clutch on his 2003 Ford Focus Zx3, you’ll find him keeping up with the latest happenings in the world of European football.

 

Expertise

  • Auto product reviews
  • Auto insurance

Previous Auto Industry Experience

  • HotCars (2021-2022)
  • Motor1 (2022-present)

Education

  • B.A. in English from Appalachian State University

Articles by Aidan Pounder

