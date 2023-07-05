At the 2017 New York Auto Show, Dodge launched the Challenger SRT Demon. The automaker designed the street car to dominate at the drag strip, and you could win one. The latest Dream Giveaway has an immaculate Demon ready for your driveway, and Motor1.com readers who donate $25 or more receive double the entry tickets.

The beastly Demon packs a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine. It generally makes 808 horsepower and 717 pound-feet of torque, but this one comes with the Demon Crate that includes a factory-supplied powertrain control unit (PCU) that increases the output 840 hp. Dodge packed the car with cutting-edge technology to lay down the quickest quarter-mile times.

The Challenger SRT Demon can sprint to 60 miles per hour in 2.3 seconds and hit 140 mph in under 10. It has a top speed of over 200 mph. The Demon even features a Drag Mode that optimizes its performance for quarter-mile battles, a transbrake, and line lock to help heat the rear tires for maximum grip and acceleration.

Gallery: Dream Giveaway: Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

9 Photos

Dodge only made 3,012 Demons, and this one is No. 1,125. It also comes with the coveted Demon Crate with additional performance parts and tools. The kit includes narrow front runner wheels for the drag strip, a hydraulic jack, a passenger mirror block-off plate, a conical air filter, and more, including the PCU needed to unlock the Challenger's total power output. This Demon also has other options like the rear seat, red seat belts, the trunk carpet kit, and the comfort package.

Did you miss out on buying an original Dodge Demon five years ago? Well, now is your chance to rectify that by entering this awesome Dream Giveaway, where one could win this stunning example. Donate today to Dream Giveaway's favored veterans' and children's charities for a chance to win, and don't forget that donations of $25 or more receive double the entry tickets, so enter now! The prize package includes $24,000 to be paid for the taxes, so don’t miss out.