Listen to this article

The Chevrolet Bel Air is an American icon, and this gorgeous example could be yours. The latest Dream Giveaway car is a restored and modded 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Sport Coupe that blends vintage styling with a host of modern upgrades that make the Chevrolet a dream to live with every day you drive it. Enter now to win this classic!

The Chevrolet underwent a thorough frame-off restoration. Under the hood is a high-performance 350-cubic-inch V8 crate engine with aluminum heads and an Edelbrock intake. It breathes through a four-barrel carburetor, and the car rolled off the factory floor making 240 horsepower (178 kilowatts). One of the modern upgrades is the transmission, a five-speed manual designed for classic Chevy vehicles.

However, a new powertrain isn’t the only upgrade. Others include power disc brakes at all four corners, which reside behind staggered 17-inch Torq Thrust five-spoke wheels. The car also features power steering and air conditioning, modern features you’ll love to own.

The car is finished in Inca Silver, an original factory paint color. Inside, modern analog gauges display the speed, tachometer, and fuel. Auxiliary gauges show water temperature, voltage, and oil pressure. A Dark Gray simulated leather interior contrasts the exterior. The color is also featured on the door panels, headliner, and carpet.

Gallery: Dream Giveaway: 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Sport Coupe

7 Photos

If you want this classic Chevrolet, this is your chance to win it. Motor1.com readers who enter now and donate $25 or more will receive double the entry tickets to win this wild ride. Not only will the winner receive the car, but they will also receive $12,500 to pay for the federal taxes. All you have to do to win is donate to Dream Giveaway’s favored children’s and veterans’ charities, so don’t wait. The Chevrolet Bel Air is a classic, and you shouldn’t miss the opportunity to own this restored and modernized icon.