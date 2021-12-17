It's podcast time! This week there's a whole lot of EV news. If you prefer combustion power, stay until the end to find out about a new muscle car from Shelby.

Toyota surprised us this week by dropping a ton of electric vehicle concepts all at once. While we don't have powertrain details yet, we pick out a few of the more interesting machines to highlight. There's a small sports car that seems like it could be an MR2 successor. Also, the pickup might give us a hint about the shape of the next-gen Tacoma. The Compact Cruiser EV imagines a tough-looking SUV.

Also on the EV front, Ken Block trades his Hoonicorn in for the Audi Hoonitron. It has styling that evokes the S1 Quattro rally car but with more futuristic styling. There are no powertrain details yet, but judging by Block's previous machines, this beast is going to be capable of impressive things with him behind the wheel.

GMC teased the nose of the upcoming GMC Sierra Denali EV. We only get to see the front, and its light show reminds us of Tron.

Finally, Shelby showed off its new Mustang GT500 KR. The company straps a 3.8-liter supercharger to the 5.2-liter V8, and the mill makes over 900 horsepower (671 kilowatts). The company is making just 225 of them at a price of at least $127,895, depending on how you configure the GT500 donor car.

Next Week On Rambling About Cars

This episode will release on Christmas Eve, but we'll still have content for you. It'll include a look back at our favorite podcast recordings from the past year. There will also be a cheap car challenge with a price limit of just $1,000.

Where To Listen

