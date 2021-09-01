The hottest truck this year is the Hellcat-powered Ram TRX, which you can win by entering the latest giveaway by Dream Giveaway. The prize is a 2021 Ram TRX loaded with every available option and customized with a full military-style matte body wrap in Ammo Green, Fab Fours bumpers, and lighting by LightingTrendz. The truck itself retails for over $91,000, but Dream Giveaway is including an extra $25,000 to pay for taxes so you're free and clear when you win.

In case you're unaware, the Ram TRX uses the same supercharged 6.2-liter V8 from the Challenger Hellcat Redeye muscle car. Here it makes 702 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque, which is enough to propel this beast to 60 miles per hour in just 4.1 seconds. That sounds impossible according to the laws of Physics, but there it is – it's real.

This particular truck comes loaded to bear with every option. Here's the full list...

Technology Group (a $1,095 extra cost)

Trailer Tow Group (a $195 extra cost)

Advanced Safety Group (a $995 extra cost)

Bed Utility Group (a $845 extra cost)

TRX Carbon-fiber package (a $1,295 extra cost)

TRX Level 2 Equipment Group (a $7,920 extra cost)

Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof (a $1,495 extra cost)

Off-Road style Running Boards by Mopar (a $1,195 extra cost)

19 Speaker Harman Kardon Premium Sound (a $1,195 extra cost)

Bed-Mounted Tire Carrier (a $995 extra cost)

Trailer Reverse Steering Control (a $495 extra cost)

RamBar by Mopar (a $1,895 extra cost)

Gallery: Dream Giveaway: Custom 2021 Ram TRX

9 Photos

Because Dream Giveaway likes its prizes to be unique, they've added a sick matte wrap to the truck with cool dinosaur graphics that elude to the truck's nickname: "T-Rex." They've also installed aggressive Fab Fours bumpers to the front and rear, as well as given the truck some new lighting elements from LightingTrendz. This TRX looks way better than stock and like no other truck on the road.

How do you enter to win this magnificent beast? You donate to enter, and a number of children's and veterans' charities are the worthy recipients. If you donate $25 or more, Dream Giveaway will automatically give you twice as many entry tickets. So don't be stingy! Skip ordering pizza tonight and donate now for a chance to win the TRX to end all TRXs. Good luck!