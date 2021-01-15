Welcome back to Rambling About Cars. This week, Bruce and Smith are joined by Motor1.com editor Jeff Perez as a special guest.

The virtual Consumer Electronics Show was this week, and we use the debut of the Mercedes-Benz MBUX Hyperscreen system at the event as a hook for discussing modern infotainment tech. In general, we're not big fans.

Then, the release of a fantastic Ford Maverick image leads to a discussion about whether we should qualify it as a 'ute. Then, we generally muse about car-based pickups, including our favorites.

