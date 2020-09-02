Giorgio Piola, the master artist of Formula 1 for over 50 years, has returned to the world of timepieces with his latest line of sport watches. Dubbed SPEEDTRAP, these new watches take Piola's unrivaled eye for racing-inspired mechanical design and makes it even more accessible to motorsport fans and watch lovers alike.

If you pre-order now, you'll receive a $50 discount off your purchase of the Giorgio Piola SPEEDTRAP, which can be ordered in one of five colors: black, blue, red, green, or yellow.

The SPEEDTRAP is Giorgio at his finest. It brings his Formula 1 inspirations into a watch that embodies the aesthetics and engineering that define the sport.

An F1 steering wheel (McLaren MP4-31) is engraved on the gold-plated back of each timepiece, replicating the precision and elegance of Giorgio's work. The custom base movement in the SPEEDTRAP is produced by Ronda AG based in Lausen, Switzerland; movements manufactured by Ronda have been at the heart of some of the most illustrious brands in Swiss watchmaking. The SPEEDTRAP's 13-jewel movement, meanwhile, features a chronograph function counting tenths of a second, a date function, and a small seconds counter.

The SPEEDTRAP also improves on its Piola predecessors by offering easily interchangeable silicone straps that give the watch a fresh new look every time. In fact, your SPEEDTRAP comes not only with the colored strap you ordered, but two additional straps for more fashion options. Below is a list of which additional straps come with each SPEEDTRAP.

If you purchase a black SPEEDTRAP, you'll receive the blue strap and white strap as a gift.

If you purchase the blue, red, green, or yellow SPEEDTRAP, you'll receive the black strap and white strap as a gift.

Additionally the black, blue, and green SPEEDTRAP comes with a dark stainless steel case while the red and yellow Speedstrap comes with a light stainless steel case.

Order your SPEEDTRAP timepiece by supporting the Kickstarter campaign to have it produced. This direct-to-consumer distribution strategy allows for better production planning and cost negotiations with suppliers, which translates into a more affordable timepiece for you. The MSRP of the SPEEDTRAP is $500.00, but you can still pre-order with a $50 discount by pledging $450.00 to the Kickstarter campaign. Hurry up, as the discount is for a limited time only.

