Welcome to the second episode of our new podcast series, Motor1 On One, where we interview the interesting and unsung characters who make car enthusiast culture so colorful. On this episode, Global Editor-in-Chief John Neff welcomes master car detailer Todd Cooperider.

Cooperider is the founder of Esoteric Fine Auto Finishings near Columbus, Ohio. You may know him from the company's YouTube channel, or from the incredible before-and-after photos he's shared online of his work detailing million-dollar cars from brands like Ferrari and Lamborghini.

That's how Neff first met Cooperider, when many years ago his eye was caught by the latter's photos of a Ferrari's paint condition from the factory and how Cooperider was able to transform the car's finish to perfection.

Cooperider didn't just wake up with those skills, though. He left a promising career in the motorcycle industry to start detailing cars in his garage. Less than 10 years later, though, he's one of the world's most sought after master detailers. Wealthy clients fly him and his team all over the world to detail their new exotics in person, and he runs an academy out of his home base in Columbus teaching the next generation of detailers his hard-earned knowledge.