All heads of state have special cars. Donald Trump gets around with a huge Cadillac called The Beast, while his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin rolls in a massive Aurus Arsenal. French President Emmanuel Macron is a bit more modest, choosing to ride in the first DS 7 Crossback that came off the production line.

However, people often forget that the Pope is also a head of state. Specifically, he's the head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of the Vatican City-State, and when he travels he needs a special vehicle like any other leader. As such, his rides aren't generally normal cars, and over the years these special creations have earned the name Popemobile.

Hit the slideshow above for a look at some of the curious rides used by the Pope through the years.