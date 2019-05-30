The refreshed 2020 Lexus RX models receive the "if it's not broke, don't fix it" philosophy to the upgrades for the popular premium crossover. The tweaks can be hard to notice, but let Motor1.com's Clint Simone explain what's new.

The changes on the outside are so subtle that a person needs to be very familiar with the current RX to notice the differences. A slightly revised front end includes thinner headlights. The taillights are skinnier, too, and the rear fascia is rounder.

On the inside, the infotainment system receives a big upgrade. There are still 8.0- and optional 12.3-inch screens available, but there's now touchscreen support in case you don't want to use Lexus' often frustrating touchpad controller on the center console. In addition, improved software has support for Apple Carplay and Android Auto. Getting the larger display also adds better voice recognition.

The 2020 RX comes standard with the Lexus Safety System+ 2.0 that packs new features like daytime bicyclist detection, low-light pedestrian detection, road sign detection, and lane tracing assist.

Dynamically, the 2020 RX might feel a little different for drivers. The front and rear stabilizer bars have a thicker diameter but hollow centers in an effort to reduce the components' weight but still improve steering response. The dampers have a friction control device for reducing high-frequency vibrations for making the ride smoother. Active corner braking prevents understeer by applying the stoppers in the inner tire when turning. Opting for the F-Sport package adds the adaptive dampers from the LC.

The 2020 RX arrives in the third quarter of 2019, and Lexus intends to announce pricing closer to when the crossover arrives in showrooms.

Source: Motor1.com via YouTube