Things were picking up for Subaru through the 1980s, so much so that the automaker decided to step into the luxury/performance segment with the SVX. The car was a first for Subaru in many ways, not the least of which was the car’s smooth shape from Giorgetto Giugiaro. It also had a shockingly high sticker price for its time considering most buyers saw Subaru as a manufacturer of economy cars; that combined with sketchy reliability kept buyers away until the SVX disappeared after the 1996 model year.