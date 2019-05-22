In a separate post we featured what are rated as the most reliable sport-utility vehicles for the 2019 model year, but here, we slam the gearbox in reverse and feature the models that reside at the opposite end of the spectrum.

Fortunately, even the SUVs deemed the least durable on the road aren’t, for the most part, horrible rides. Gone are the days when a new vehicle could literally drop its transmission to the pavement on the ride home from the dealership or catch fire unexpectedly. Many niggling vehicular issues these days have to do with such things as software glitches and finicky infotainment systems, though some do suffer from larger mechanical problems.

Look At Reliability:

We’re featuring what are deemed the 11 most-problematic SUVs on the road, as determined by the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study. JDP surveyed 32,952 original owners of vehicles from the 2016 model year and asked them to rate their rides based on 177 potential problem areas. The results were winnowed down to scores for overall reliability, along with those for mechanical, interior/exterior, and features/controls issues. The study obviously leaves out models that debuted for the 2017-2019 model years, and we’ve noted where cited vehicles have since been redesigned.

Each of the members of our rogue’s gallery received a rating of 5 or 6 points out of 10 for dependability, which is considered below average, based on three years worth of ownership (no vehicle scores lower than 5 in any regard). We’re presenting them in the above slideshow in alphabetical order with full scores noted. Note that we excluded one model that received a sub-par overall score, but was highly rated for mechanical reliability, which is where the proverbial rubber meets the road.

You can view the full results of the 2019 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study on JDP’s website.