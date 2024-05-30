Affordable range is the name of the game when it comes to convincing the general public to buy an electric vehicle. The 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV takes a confident step in that direction. A base Equinox EV will start at $34,995 before tax credits, with a standard estimated range of 319 miles for front-wheel-drive models. Those numbers will be hard to beat. All GM has to do now is get the launch right.

Although the Equinox EV is an affordable car, the cheapest trim isn’t available yet. The trim I drove was a high-spec RS model, which offers the same range and capability as the base car, but with a higher-brow interior, a sporty exterior, and more ride comfort. Chevy says all trims will be available within the first year of production, but needless to say, the roughly $50,000 Equinox RS I drove won’t stir the hearts of the masses, just on account of its price.

Quick Specs 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV RS Battery 85.0 Kilowatt-Hour Lithium Ion Output 213 Horsepower / 236 Pound-Feet 0-60 MPH 7.9 seconds Weight 5,000 Pounds (est.) Range 319 Miles Price / As Tested $43,295 / $50,000 (est.)

Fortunately, the initial availability of only higher-priced models is the only serious blemish on the Equinox as a whole. Unlike the Silverado EV RST, which shares battery modules with the Equinox, the smaller Chevy does not feel excessively heavy or awkward from behind the wheel. It feels like a crossover with plenty of space and range, and a level of refinement that’s atypical of cars in this segment. There’s nothing dramatic about the Equinox EV. It just works.

Pros: Exceptional Range For The Price, Good Ride Quality, Spacious Interior

The front-wheel-drive Equinox has a single electric motor that sends 213 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque to the ground. That’s plenty around town, but the power falls off at highway speeds. The car’s relatively low operating voltage, combined with a high front-drive ratio—nearly 12:1—likely has something to do with that. All-wheel-drive models get 288 hp and 333 lb-ft, but equipped with the same battery, the car’s range drops to 285 miles.

Limited highway performance isn’t an issue, though, because higher trims can be had with Super Cruise, GM’s hands-free highway driving system. It makes the boring parts of driving a breeze, with care-free cruising currently available on 400,000 miles of roads, and 750,000 on the way.

The interior of the Equinox will be properly judged when the base models come out, but the inside of the RS is worth what Chevy asks. There aren’t many cheap-feeling materials to be found, with plenty of soft-touch surfaces accented by dashes of bright color. Only a few basic controls feel cheap to the touch. Other comfort features like heated and cooled seats made my RS a comfy ride as well.

It’s no Cadillac—GM’s upscale brand has seriously turned up its interior game recently—but the Equinox is more than acceptable. A large and well-functioning 17.7-inch infotainment screen and an 11.0-inch digital instrument cluster round out the picture. Similar units to those found in the Silverado, they feature Google services like Maps, Assistant, and the Play Store. Thanks to the car’s long wheelbase, rear legroom is also plentiful.

That long wheelbase also lends itself to pleasant exterior proportions. The Equinox EV looks sharp yet surprisingly conventional. The monolithic front lightbar and dark sculpted taillights feel futuristic but also planted in the present. The optional white/black-painted roof is another nice touch, and different trims will offer an aesthetic for everyone. Most people should like the way this car looks, as compared to something like the Lyriq or Optiq, which is more out there.

Charging comes in at 150 kilowatts, which is respectable but nowhere near best-in-class. Chevy claims up to 77 miles of range can be pumped back into the battery in 10 minutes. As previously mentioned, the Equinox has a relatively low operating voltage, which limits its charging speeds compared to higher-voltage competition, even cars like the 190 kW-capable Chevy Blazer EV. But 150kW is far better than the measly 50 kW offered by the old Chevy Bolt, which this car effectively replaces until the new Bolt comes out in 2025.

Part of what keeps the Equinox comfortable is its (relatively) light weight. Instead of weighing around 9,000 pounds like the Silverado EV, the Equinox weighs about 5,000 pounds—though Chevy has yet to share an official figure. That’s heavy for a crossover this size, but not especially heavy in the grand scheme of things.

The result is that the ride is smooth even with 20-inch wheels. Minor road imperfections feel noticeable but not uncomfortable. Body movements are well-controlled, too. Overall the Equinox seems to take a page out of the Lyriq’s book, going for a ride that prioritizes smooth everyday travel over ultra-sharp cornering performance.

Cons: Cheapest Trims Not Available At Launch, Slightly Slower Charging Speed

On that note, RS models get 275 millimeter-wide tires at every corner to cope with corners, while lower-trim cars get 245s. The former is a wide tire for an EV, and going to a narrower set will yield improvements in range.

Overall the Equinox is set to be a success. A quick look at its competition shows that, at its base price, it's the cheapest EV you can get with 315 miles of range. With that in mind, the value exists irrespective of the Chevy brand or Equinox name. With the tax credit in play, prices drop to just $27,500 before destination. That’s a deal that most EV buyers will struggle to pass up.

Competitors