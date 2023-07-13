Verdict 8.8 / 10

–Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

The Volkswagen ID.4 isn't fancy, but it is pretty fantastic (apart from a few technology woes). So VW didn't need to do much to improve the ID.4 with the new premium S trim for 2023. It’s the same EV, only a bit fancier than before.

The big upgrade on the exterior is a shiny set of 20-inch wheels with a two-tone black-and-silver finish. These new shoes give the ID.4 S a more prominent footprint than the standard model's 19-inch wheels. The LED projector headlights are joined by full wraparound running lights that look more premium too, and even the VW logos – front and rear – are illuminated.

But the best upgrades are inside. The faux leather seats are now power adjustable in 12 different ways, offering lumbar support with a subtle massage function and a memory feature that makes it easy to maintain your perfect seating position. And hey, even the steering wheel is heated.

There's a nifty panoramic fixed glass roof that extends back to the second row, complete with an electric sunshade. Second-row passengers even gain a new center armrest with cupholders and a cargo pass-thru area, and now the rear tailgate opens and closes by kicking your foot under the rear bumper.

That's all to say: Yes, the ID.4 S does feel a step more premium than the standard ID.4.

The seats in the standard ID.4 were already solid, so they earn extra marks here with the heating and lumbar massage function. Having a heated steering wheel is always nice in cold weather, the panoramic sunroof offers a skyward view for rear passengers, and the easy open/close tailgate makes all the difference when you have your hands full of groceries.

The ID.4 S still has the base 62.0-kilowatt-hour battery pack with 201 horsepower a just-okay 209 miles of range. Upgrade to either of the Pro models and you get an 82.0-kilowatt-hour battery pack with 255 miles of range.

But if premium features are your only concern, then the ID.4 S does enough to move the needle. It starts at $45,290 with the $1,295 destination fee included – the same as the base Pro model – and asks nothing for those features mentioned. Paint is the only available add-on; Aurora Red and Arctic Blue are an extra $395.

