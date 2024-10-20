Michael Schumacher’s 2006 Ferrari 248 is heading to auction.

Schumacher won five races in this car, chassis no. 254.

2006 was Schumacher’s last year with Ferrari before he retired for the first time.

The opportunity to buy a Formula 1 car doesn’t come around that often. Now you have the chance to put a very special example in your garage. RM Sotheby’s is selling one of Michael Schumacher’s most successful Ferrari F1 race cars, the 2006 Ferrari 248.

Schumacher raced the Ferrari, chassis no. 254, to five victories, including the United States, European, and German Grand Prix. He also earned three second-place finishes, four fastest laps, and three pole positions in the car. In this chassis, Schumacher surpassed Ayrton Senna’s pole position record in 2006, his last year in the sport before retiring (for the first time).

RM Sotheby's

The 248 was Ferrari’s first V-8 to power a Ferrari F1 car since 1964, with a 2.4-liter engine behind the driver. It initially made 730 horsepower, but was pumping out 785 hp by the end of the season.

The current owner bought the car from the Ferrari team in December 2007, and it received Ferrari Classiche Red Book certification in 2008, which confirmed its components had matching numbers. RM doesn’t list an estimated sale price, though it’s available upon request. The bidding opens on November 14.