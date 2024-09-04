The fully electric EX90 won't spell the end for Volvo's biggest gas SUV—the XC90 is sticking around. A new generation model isn't on the horizon, but the current luxobarge is getting another facelift. It follows the update introduced in 2019 and brings several revisions inside and out.

Although the second-generation XC90 is already a decade old, it's aging gracefully. The minor facelift brings a fresh grille design flanked by mildly updated headlights with a revised LED daytime running light signature. The front bumper has also been modified with vertical air vents, while the lower air intake extends out farther than before. At the rear, Volvo retained the familiar taillight shape but updated the light pattern.

Volvo

More significant changes happen inside where the former 9.0-inch infotainment is gone. For 2025, a larger 11.2-inch touchscreen takes center stage. It's no longer nestled into the center of the dashboard; It looks like a tablet sticking out from the dash. Aside from having a more generous diagonal, the screen looks sharper after boosting pixel density by 21%. Should you want an even bigger display, the EX90 has a massive 14.5-inch infotainment.

The new setup hosts shortcuts to the apps and controls on the home screen, making it easier and quicker to access your preferred functions. Go for a plug-in hybrid XC90 and the fully electric drive mode is only a tap away. Essentially, the new layout of the infotainment echoes that of recent Volvos, even though the XC90 has been around since 2014.

But wait, there's more. Volvo claims it has added extra sound insulation to certain parts of the vehicle for a quieter cabin. Elsewhere, the dashboard incorporates redesigned air vents and comes with decorative panels made from recycled materials. The updated cabin now offers greater practicality with more storage space in the center console, including an additional cupholder. The wireless charging pad has been repositioned behind the central tunnel so that it no longer gets in the way after separating it from the storage area.

Volvo

Volvo remains tight-lipped on technical specifications but we do know that diesel engines are dead. The plug-in hybrid promises to cover more than 43 miles in electric mode on the WLTP cycle and over 497 miles after factoring in the gas tank. In the United States, the outgoing XC90 plug-in hybrid is rated by EPA at 32 miles of electric range and has a 530-mile total range. Aside from selling the new-ish XC90 as a plug-in hybrid T8 as shown here, the Swedes also have B5 and B6 flavors with a mild-hybrid setup.

An air suspension remains available, raising the SUV by as much as 1.57 inches and lowering it by up to 0.8 inches. Active chassis tech monitors the road and vehicle a whopping 500 times a second to deliver a silky-smooth ride.

The order books are open and production is programmed to begin near the end of the year when customer deliveries start. These new investments to keep the XC90 fresh and competitive tell us gas cars are not going away anytime soon.