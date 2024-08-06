Minnesota governor and Kamala Harris' running mate for her presidential bid Tim Walz is something of a car enthusiast. After Walz was announced as the pick for VP, fans of Walz posted videos on social media of the governor, including an older get-out-the-vote video where he ribs Ford for using low-quality parts on the 2014 Edge, and offers a low-cost solution.

"This right here is the headlight harness on a 2014 Ford Edge," he says to a handheld camera. "Ford, this is unacceptable. It burned out hot on the connector."

Rather than replacing the entire headlight, however, Walz suggests Ford Edge owners buy a new connector at an auto-parts store and splice that with the headlight using a bit of shrink wrapping. "It's about a five-minute fix, and you're back on the road safe and sound."

As The Autopian noted earlier today, Walz owns a 1979 International Scout, and has a dog named Scout as well. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Governor Walz "tinkers" with the Scout and that its license plate, ONE MN, is a reference to a campaign slogan.

Walz wouldn't be the first American Vice President who's a car enthusiast if the Harris campaign is successful. President Biden, who obviously served as Barack Obama's VP, is well-known for his love of cars. He still owns a 1967 Chevrolet Corvette convertible that was given to him as a wedding gift.

His Scout wouldn't even be the only oddball 4x4 owned by an American politician. Ronald Reagan kept a Subaru BRAT on his California ranch. Proof that car enthusiasm is bipartisan.