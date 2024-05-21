Thirty years after the death of Formula 1 legend Ayrton Senna at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix, the world is paying tribute. For this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix—a race Senna won a record six times—McLaren is going all out. Its F1 cars will wear a Senna tribute livery featuring the blue, yellow, and green of the Brazilian flag, and the company has hand-painted a Senna road car in a similar scheme.

In case the colors, "S" logos, and "Senna" emblazoned on the rear wing didn't make it obvious, McLaren painted Senna's face on the rear fenders. On the driver's side, we see Senna looking off into the distance, while on the passenger side, he's helmeted. The Senna used is a pre-production car McLaren's kept in its collection. In addition to the exterior work, the interior features yellow seats and a quote from Senna and his signature on the door trim. It reads "I have no idols. I admire work, dedication and competence."

The car is also adorned inside and out with all the race numbers Senna's cars wore for his five Monaco wins with McLaren, achieved in succession from 1989 to 1993. (His 1987 win was with Lotus.)

If you're in Monaco, first, lucky you, and second, this Senna will be on display throughout the weekend. So keep an eye out.