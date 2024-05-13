With 153,808 units sold last year, the CX-5 was by far Mazda's best-selling model in North America. That's despite the fact the compact crossover getting a bit long in the tooth, having been around since 2017. A new generation has now been officially confirmed. The announcement was quietly made in a document related to the company's financial results for the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2024.

The only other piece of information shared by Mazda is that the third-generation model will employ a hybrid powertrain developed in-house. The Japanese brand refrained from mentioning whether it'll be a self-charging hybrid or with plug-in capabilities. It's worth noting the company has been using Toyota's hybrid know-how for some models. In China, there's a CX-50 with the Toyota RAV4's electrified bits. In the same document, Mazda says a hybrid CX-50 is planned for other markets in the second half of 2024.

2019 Mazda CX-5 Long Term

2019 Mazda CX-5 Long Term
11 Photos
2019 Mazda CX-5 Long Term 2019 Mazda CX-5 Long Term 2019 Mazda CX-5 Long Term 2019 Mazda CX-5 Long Term 2019 Mazda CX-5 Long Term 2019 Mazda CX-5 Long Term 2019 Mazda CX-5 Long Term

Ever since the CX-50 came out in 2022, some have been wondering whether the CX-5 would be retired. As it turns out, the two models will peacefully coexist. That makes sense considering the CX-5 was nearly three and a half times more popular in North America than the CX-50 last year.

That said, we can't help but notice how the Zoom-Zoom company's SUV lineup is beginning to look crowded. The CX-70 and CX-90 have joined the portfolio on the new rear-wheel-drive platform with bigger inline-six engines.

Although the attractive electric Mazda6 is mentioned in the document, it’ll be sold only in China where a plug-in hybrid will be available as well.

What comes next? Mazda promises its first EV on a dedicated platform will be released in 2027, followed by a "full scale launch of EVs" from 2028 until 2030.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox, daily.
For more information, read our
Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Source: Mazda

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com