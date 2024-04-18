Imagine our confusion when Mazda unveiled the CX-70 as a separate model, even though it was just a two-row CX-90. The company is at least putting more effort into differentiating its largest SUVs in Europe. The new CX-80 is not a carbon copy of the CX-60. Unlike the identically sized American SUVs, the European models have different lengths, as evidenced by their distinct wheelbases.

At 196.6 inches long and 67.3 inches tall, the new Mazda CX-80 is 9.8 inches longer and 0.9 inches taller than the CX-60. It's just as wide, at 74.4 inches, but carries a wheelbase that has been stretched by 9.8 inches to 122.8 inches. The CX-70 and CX-90 twins sold in the US are still bigger than their European counterparts. The table below shows the dimensions of the Euro models, in inches.

Size CX-60 CX-80 Length 186.8 196.6 Width 74.4 74.4 Height 66.4 67.3 Wheelbase 113 122.8 But the CX-70 and CX-90 for America are nearly identical in size. The only change is inside where one has two rows of seats while the other carries a third row. Other than that, the two SUVs are pretty much the same. Every version of the 2025 CX-70 has the same base price as its 2024 CX-90 equivalent. However, the CX-90 is offered in a lower spec, which makes the entry-level variant cheaper than the CX-70. That's despite the fact the CX-90 has an extra row of seats. Confusing, I know. Pricing for the new CX-80 has yet to be revealed but we can safely assume it'll cost more than the CX-60.

Size CX-70 CX-90 Length 200.8 200.8 Width 77.6 77.6 Height 68.2 68.2 Wheelbase 122.8 122.8 The new Mazda CX-80 for Europe has a diesel engine we don't get here in North America. It's an inline-six, 3.3-liter unit with mild-hybrid technology, shared with its CX-60 smaller brother. The oil-burner is good for 250 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque routed to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. The diesel variant needs 8.4 seconds to reach 62 mph and tops at 136 mph. Alternatively, customers can opt for the plug-in hybrid variant based on a 2.5-liter, four-cylinder gasoline engine working with an electric motor. It delivers a combined output of 323 hp and 369 lb-ft to match America's SUVs with the electrified setup. With the PHEV hardware, the CX-80 completes the sprint in 6.8 seconds and can reach 121 mph. Mazda touts an electric range of 33 miles courtesy of a 17.8-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack.

2024 Mazda CX-80

72 Photos

Mazda plans to sell the CX-80 with six or seven seats and either a pass-through or center console for the second row. All trim levels get three-zone climate control, a 12.3-inch touchscreen, and an instrument cluster of the same size. Other goodies include ventilated front seats, a Bose sound system, 20-inch wheels, and the Kinematic Posture Control (KPC) tech first seen on the Miata.

Cargo volume varies from 9.1 cubic feet with all seats in place to a cavernous 69.6 cubic feet after folding the second and third rows. With only the third row folded, luggage capacity is 43.1 cubic feet. An electrically operated tailgate is going to cost extra.

The CX-80 represents Mazda's belated answer to the BMW X5, Audi Q7, and Mercedes GLE. Like the CX-60, it rides on a rear-wheel-drive-based platform with longitudinally mounted engines. The smaller of the two Euro SUVs is also sold with a pure RWD setup, but it looks as though the more spacious three-row model is an AWD-only affair.

The newcomer assumes the role of Mazda's flagship model in Europe where the Hiroshima-based automaker still sells the aging 6 sedan/wagon. A new 6 on this RWD-biased platform would be great but Mazda Europe development and engineering boss Joachim Kunz has already ruled it out.