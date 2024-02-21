The Mazda CX-70 is, essentially, a CX-90 with its third row deleted. Mazda just announced pricing for the 2025 CX-70, and interestingly, each version of the two-row SUV costs the same as its 2024 CX-90 equivalent. But as the CX-70 is offered only in higher-spec trims, its base price is actually higher than the CX-90.

At the bottom of the range is the CX-70 3.3 Turbo Preferred at $41,820, while the most expensive is the PHEV Premium Plus at $58,825. For comparison, the 2024 CX-90 Select costs $39,220. Here's a full breakdown of 2025 CX-70 pricing:

Trim Price (Incl. $1,375 destination) CX-70 3.3 Turbo Preferred $41,820 CX-70 3.3 Turbo Premium $47,275 CX-70 3.3 Turbo Premium Plus $50,275 CX-70 3.3 Turbo S Premium $53,825 CX-70 3.3 Turbo S Premium Plus $57,325 CX-70 PHEV Premium $55,775 CX-70 PHEV Premium Plus $58,825

A Mazda spokesperson declined to comment on whether or not 2025 CX-90 will increase. But it's safe to assume that CX-90 prices won't go up by that much, if at all, so the two SUVs should cost around the same as one another.

The CX-70 and CX-90 share the same powertrain options, a 3.3-liter turbocharged inline-six in two states of tune (280 hp and 340 hp), and a plug-in hybrid drivetrain with a four-cylinder and electric motor driving through an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Both get all-wheel drive as standard. Really the only difference between '70 and '90, other than number of seats, is with the front and rear fascias and some trim/color options.

Gallery: 2025 Mazda CX-70

32 Photos

It's somewhat puzzling why Mazda didn't just make one model with two- and three-row options. We assume it didn't bring the smaller CX-60 to the US to save a bit of money, instead certifying the CX-70 and CX-90 as the same vehicle.

In any case, the pricing for the CX-70 isn't bad when you consider it has refinement and luxury that rivals Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. But it's bad news for those waiting for the CX-70 hoping for a cheaper, smaller vehicle.