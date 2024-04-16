Hot on the heels of the 2025 Porsche Taycan's debut, Audi is previewing its version of the updated electric sedan. Much like there's now a Taycan Turbo GT, the Four Rings are putting the finishing touches on a new flagship. It's called the RS E-Tron GT Performance to echo gasoline models such as the RS6 and RS7 Performance versions.

It won’t be as hardcore as the model from Zuffenhausen, much like the current RS E-Tron GT isn't as intense as the Taycan Turbo S. Nevertheless, there will be a power boost over the 637 hp and 612 lb-ft offered by the outgoing range-topper. Audi remains coy on details (this is a teaser after all) but it's sharing images of a camouflaged car with ceramic brakes lurking from behind those aero wheels.

2025 Audi RS E-Tron GT Performance

The revamped front and rear motors are unlikely to match the 938-hp grunt of the Taycan Turbo S, let alone the immense 1,019 hp of the fierce Turbo GT. We do know Audi's engineers have made changes not just to the powertrain but also to the battery pack for longer range. For reference, the new Taycan with the Performance Battery Plus has a usable energy content of 98.6 kWh while the base model gets an 83.6-kWh net battery pack.

Charging speed is also up, which isn't a surprise considering the latest Taycan can now take 320 kW instead of 270 kW. Elsewhere, Audi has developed a new suspension system with four individually active dual-valve dampers. This quicker-reacting hardware will be adapted from the new Porsche Panamera. In the Audi, the suspension is tuned for greater comfort compared to the sharper Taycan.

Audi intends to unveil the 2025 E-Tron GT later this year. There will be updates across the range since the lesser models positioned below the RS and RS Performance will be tweaked as well.