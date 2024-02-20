With Volvo expanding its lineup in recent years, the portfolio is becoming a bit confusing. But the Swedish brand has a solution. Going forward, its fully electric and plug-in hybrid models will no longer be called "Recharge." The company is streamlining its nomenclature to make it easier for customers to understand.

As a result, the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge are now called the EX40 and EC40, respectively. These join Volvo's other EVs, including the smaller EX30 crossover, the full-size EX90 SUV, and the China-only EM90 minivan. Simultaneously, plug-in hybrids like the XC60 Recharge, S60 Recharge, and others adopt the "T6" or "T8" suffix, depending on the combined output. This designation was previously used for gasoline models but is being repurposed as Volvo transitions to a fully electric lineup by 2030.

2025 Volvo EX40, EC40, XC40 Black Edition

34 Photos

In related news, Volvo is giving the freshly renamed EX40 and EC40 more punch. Go for the dual-motor versions and there's now an optional Performance Software Pack in select markets. It unlocks 34 hp for a total of 436 hp. That extra power enables "faster acceleration," although an exact figure has yet to be provided. The regular Twin Motor variants take 4.7 seconds to 62 miles per hour You can get the extra oomph when ordering a new car or if you already own a 2024MY XC40 Recharge or C40.

Elsewhere, Volvo isn't neglecting its internal combustion cars. The XC60 and XC90 get a better B5 mild-hybrid engine that runs cleaner. The smaller of the two SUVs now consumes about four percent less fuel while CO2 emissions are down by the same percentage. The bigger model shaves off approximately two percent thanks to a more efficient engine combustion cycle.

The XC60 Black Edition launched last year must’ve been a success because Volvo is giving the XC40, EX40, and C40 a similar dark treatment. The Black Edition trio is offered exclusively with glossy black 20-inch wheels, an Onyx Black paint, high-gloss badging, and dark interiors.

Volvo claims it has several more EVs on the way before going purely electric by the end of the decade. It has a long road ahead considering sales of zero-emission vehicles accounted for only 16 percent of total volume in 2023. It did set a record last year when total shipments reached 708,716 cars of which 113,419 were EVs, an increase of 70 percent compared to 2022.