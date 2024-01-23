In a bid to enhance the efficiency of their electric vehicles, Hyundai and Kia have unveiled a new smart technology known as the Active Air Skirt. This innovative system focuses on minimizing aerodynamic resistance during high-speed driving, thereby improving the driving range and stability of battery-powered cars.

AAS operates by controlling the airflow entering through the lower part of the bumper, effectively managing turbulence generated around the vehicle wheels based on variable adjustments corresponding to the vehicle's speed during high-speed driving. Positioned between the front bumper and the front wheels, the system remains concealed during normal operation but comes into play at speeds exceeding 50 miles per hour when aerodynamic resistance surpasses rolling resistance. The system reverts to its stowed position at around 43 mph, strategically avoiding frequent operation within specific speed ranges.

Gallery: Hyundai / Kia Active Air Skirt

2 Photos

AAS selectively covers only the front part of the tires rather than completely concealing the entire front. This tailored approach, the South Korean automakers explain, proves more effective in enhancing aerodynamic performance, especially given the flat platform floor of the E-GMP platform. Additionally, this partial coverage contributes to increased downforce, enhancing vehicle traction and high-speed stability.

Remarkably, AAS is designed to operate even at speeds exceeding 124 mph, thanks to the application of rubber material on the lower part. This material not only reduces the risk of external objects causing damage while driving at high speeds but also ensures the durability of the system.

Hyundai and Kia have already conducted tests, revealing a reduction in the drag coefficient (Cd) by 0.008, translating to a 2.8 percent improvement in drag, upon installing AAS in the Genesis GV60. This improvement is estimated to yield an additional range enhancement of approximately 3.7 miles.