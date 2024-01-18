Bugatti made 450 Veyrons, but this isn't one of them. Replicas are typically constructed by removing the original body panels from existing cars and replacing them with custom that mimic the real deal. This process often results in some odd proportions that betray the car's true identity. However, this supercar impersonator takes a different approach, featuring a bespoke chassis.

To the untrained eye, and without getting really close to the car, this (kinda) looks like a Veyron. It even features a 3D-printed engine cover faithfully replicating the W16, based on a 3D scan of an actual quad-turbo 8.0-liter engine. However, underneath, it houses a twin-turbo 4.2-liter V8 from a first-generation Audi RS6 (C5). It delivers 444 hp and 428 lb-ft (580 Nm), which is less than half of what the original Veyron had.

One component directly borrowed from a Veyron is the slightly cracked windshield, sourced from one of the vehicles built in Molsheim, France. While the exterior makes a decent effort at replicating Bugatti's EB110 successor, the same cannot be said for the cabin. A Veyron's interior is adorned with the finest leather the Volkswagen Group could source, but this one features its fair share of hard plastics.

The oversized EB logo on the steering wheel is tacky, while the gear selector and some of the switchgear come from a plebian Audi. The climate controls also trace their roots to a 2000s car carrying the Four Rings, and the aftermarket JVC radio is not up to snuff. The attempt to mimic a Veyron's shape also brought some downsides to the driving experience, as there are some worrying blind spots, and outward visibility through that original Veyron windscreen is less than ideal.

However, this is an overall decent build considering it was a one-man effort over seven years, during which he spent £350,000 or about $444,000 at current exchange rates. It is now said to be worth £150,000, which equates to $190,000. For that amount of money, one could purchase a genuine supercar, such as a low-mileage Audi R8.