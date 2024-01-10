Hyundai is preparing a new Nexo hydrogen crossover, and Tesla launches Model 3 Highland in the US.

Tesla Model 3 'Highland' Now Available In The United States

Better late than never, the Tesla Model 3 "Highland" has finally touched down in the United States. It starts at $38,990 for the rear-wheel-drive model with 272 miles of EPA-estimated range and from $45,990 if you opt for the Long Range variant with all-wheel drive and 341 miles of range. The base model will do 0 to 60 mph in 5.8 seconds and hit 125 mph whereas the dual-motor variant cuts the sprint time to 4.2 seconds while retaining the same top speed.

For the time being, the Model 3 facelift can't be ordered in the spicy Performance trim. If you're willing to settle for the existing models, placing an order today means you'll be getting the EV later this month or in February. Tesla doesn't mention whether the revised electric sedan is eligible for the $7,500 tax credit.

Next-Generation Hyundai Nexo Confirmed For 2025 Debut

Hyundai is one of the few automakers that believe hydrogen can be a legitimate alternative to battery-powered EVs. Toyota and BMW are also confident there's a place in this automotive world for fuel cells. That's despite the fact sales of the few hydrogen cars launched have been subpar (to say the least) and the refueling infrastructure leaves much to be desired.

Hyundai is pressing ahead with its hydrogen plan, confirming plans for a next-generation Nexo. A new iteration of the fuel-cell hydrogen crossover was announced this week at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The original model has been around since 2018 and will be replaced in 2025 by what the South Korean brand refers to as an all-new model.

The third generation of Hyundai's fuel cell system is being developed in 100 kW and 200 kW stacks. The former is touted as being 30 percent smaller than the current generation. The latter is tailored to commercial applications and has about the same size as the current Nexo's setup. The engineers are aiming to double durability and halve costs, according to the Hydrogen Vision 2040 document released in 2021.