After an ill-fated coupe (R8 E-Tron), a sporty sedan (E-Tron GT), and a bunch of Q crossovers, Audi is about to give a wagon the electric treatment. It's likely going to be called A6 Avant E-Tron to mirror the namesake concept car from 2022, and this is our best look yet. Spy shots show a production-ready prototype with most of the camouflage gone.

That said, there's still some deceiving body-colored tape at the front and rear, along with a bit of mascara on the lights. Because split headlights are apparently a trend nowadays, the A6 Avant E-Tron will echo the mechanically related Q6 E-Tron but also the next-gen Q3 by having two layers of lights. Where regulations allow, those nifty side cameras will replace the conventional mirrors.

Audi A6 E-Tron Avant new spy photos

7 Photos

If you liked the concept, you're probably going to be a big fan of the production version. The two seem to be cut from the same cloth, featuring a more modern design compared to the regular A6 with combustion engines. Speaking of which, Audi has already announced the ICE model will eventually transition to the A7 lineup to leave room for an electric-only A6 family. It'll be the same story with the A4 and A5 models.

When it debuts next year, Audi's first electric wagon will face some stiff competition from day one as BMW is months away from introducing the i5 Touring. The A6 Avant E-Tron will be among the first products from the Volkswagen Group to ride on the PPE platform co-developed by Audi with Porsche. The Q6 E-Tron and an A6 E-Tron sedan/liftback are likely to come out first, with the next-gen Macan to use the same hardware.

Don't worry – Audi isn't abandoning wagons with combustion engines. The A5 Avant with gasoline/diesel power is coming in 2024 when we'll also see a hotter RS6 Avant. The Four Rings have pledged to keep producing ICE cars until 2033 but the last new cars with conventional powertrains will be launched in 2025.