2023 isn't over yet, which means McLaren still has time to celebrate its 60th birthday. All of Woking's series production cars can now be ordered with an assortment of visual tweaks to highlight the brand's milestones. The "Triple Crown" motif is at the core of the cosmetic upgrades, harkening back to the brand's triumph at prestigious races in the six decades that have passed since Bruce McLaren founded the company.

Indy Orange is a new solid color mimicking the paint used by the McLaren M16D back in 1974 when it won the Indianapolis 500. Monaco White, another solid color, takes after the MP4/2 that crossed the finish line first during the 1984 Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix with Alain Prost behind the wheel. As for Le Mans Grey, it's a metallic hue paying tribute to the legendary F1 GTR that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1995.

McLaren 60th Anniversary package

18 Photos

Those who plan to buy the 750S can combine these three new paints with special stripes that run across the center of the hood and rear wing. The stripes are complemented by a McLaren Triple Crown logo at the front and 74, 84, and 95 graphics at the rear – for each important motorsport win. Only 60 supercars will get these stripes, and all will have a contrasting rear wing underside with another McLaren Triple Crown graphic.

There are even specially painted brake calipers to go along with the other design changes. You can order the 750S, GT, or Artura with Indy Blue calipers that pay tribute to the Indy 500 win by having the same hue as the #3 applied to the M16D. Alternatively, you can opt for Le Mans Gold to match the brake calipers of the F1 GTR. Those willing to spend more can order the side mirror caps with a glossy carbon fiber finish, in which case these will be adorned by either silver or orange 60th Anniversary "Speedy Kiwi" logo.

McLaren has prepared a series of interior enhancements as well, including an Indy Orange marking on the steering wheel's 12 o'clock position but only if you go for the carbon fiber wheel. At an additional cost, the McLaren Triple Crown can be specified for the carbon fiber shift paddles. All get a brushed aluminum bespoke dedication plaque while the 750S with the Triple Crown Stripes has a "1 of 60" plaque to highlight its exclusivity.

Orders can already be placed for these special design accents, which will be offered until November 2024.