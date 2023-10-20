After seeing the Jaguar E-Type debut in 1961, Enzo Ferrari called it "the most beautiful car ever made." With that praise in mind, this Jaguar E-Type Series 1 restomod could be a tribute to Il Commendatore because the body is finished in Ferrari's iconic Rosso Corsa red.

The company Helm Motorcars built this Jaguar. The overhauled E-Type has more than just an eye-catching color to make it special. Modern tech makes the car more usable today. For example, the exterior features front and rear parking sensors, and the turn signals now have LEDs for illumination.

Gallery: Jaguar E-Type Series 1 Roadster By Helm

6 Photos

Helm uses aluminum for the doors and hood. The company also fits hand-formed bumpers at both ends. The nickel-plated brightwork adds a subtle shine to the body's metallic trim. Underneath the skin, this E-Type uses an electrophoretic-coated bodyshell to resist corrosion.

Jaguar's classic 4.2-liter inline-six is under the hood. The engine makes 300 horsepower and 331 pound-feet of torque. This mill made 265 hp and 283 lb-ft in an original Series 1 E-Type. Helm fits electronic fuel injection rather than the original triple-carburetor setup. The four-speed automatic gearbox sends power to a limited-slip differential at the rear wheels.

Helm adds a speed-sensitive power-steering system, which should make cruising easier. The suspension is adjustable at both ends. Upgraded track rod ends and ball joints are also part of the package.

Bill Amberg Studio's plan for the upholstery was to create an appearance that reflected the car's spirit rather than a faithful recreation of the original E-Type's cabin. The interior features a mix of suede and vegetable-tanned black leather that covers the seats, dashboard, and console.

Several modern features complement the leather-upholstered cabin. There's a rearview camera screen and a reverse camera. The stereo supports Bluetooth, and air conditioning keeps occupants comfortable.

The car comes with a pair of bespoke weekend bags using black Italian calfskin. Leather straps hold them down in the trunk.

Helm is building 20 bespoke E-Types like this one. This is the second car of the run completed and the first roadster. Each one takes over 6,000 man-hours to complete.

The Series 1 E-Type is valuable among collectors today. Gooding & Company achieved a new record for the model by selling the first-produced roadster for the equivalent of $1.139 million (911,250 pounds) at its London Auction in September