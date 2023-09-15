Ford has made it crystal clear that the current-generation Ranger was developed from day one with electrification in mind. However, the midsize truck is currently available only with gasoline and diesel engines but it looks as though a hybrid is coming sooner rather than later. The Blue Oval has taken to the X (formerly known as Twitter) social media platform to share a cryptic teaser video that we believe foretells a hybrid version of the workhorse.

Ford Australia writes that "the best of both worlds is coming" while its UK counterpart says, “why compromise if you could get the best of both worlds?” along with adding a lighting bolt icon. Logic tells us these are hints of an electrified powertrain, possibly a plug-in hybrid with an unspecified amount of pure electric range. Other regional Ford accounts on X such as the ones from Germany, Belgium, France, and Italy have all shared the teaser clip, suggesting the electrified Ranger will be largely available across Europe.

It's unclear what sort of hybrid powertrain is earmarked for the Ranger since the one used for the Kuga/Espace doesn’t seem powerful enough for a large and heavy truck. In addition, the PHEV compact crossover is only offered with front-wheel drive. Unverified reports are claiming that Ford wants to pair the turbocharged 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine with one or more electric motors, which would represent a novelty among the company's plug-in hybrids.

All the details will be disclosed next week as Ford will introduce the electrified Ranger on September 19.

We won't be too surprised if the second-generation Volkswagen Amarok will also get the hybrid treatment at some point considering it's a sister model by riding on the same updated T6 platform. As a matter of fact, the "German" body-on-frame truck is assembled by Ford at its plant in South Africa. The first-gen, VW-developed Amarok is still in production at the factory in Pacheco, Argentina for South American regions.