The Audi RS E-Tron GT Ice Race Edition debuted to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Audi Sport GmbH. The model is limited to 99 units in Europe, and no pricing is available. It's based on the E-Tron GT Ice Race Concept from March 2023.

The RS E-Tron GT Ice Race Edition has a complex exterior design. The base color is Florett silver metallic, but there's also a foil wrap with transparent sections. It features shades of white on top of the underlying color to create a three-dimensional effect. Audi says the look is supposed to evoke ice crystals. There are also purple accents on the nose and side sills that add an extra pop of color. The car rides on black 21-inch wheels with five pairs of spokes.

Gallery: Audi RS E-Tron GT Ice Race Edition

4 Photos

The interior features diamond silver leather on the seat center panels, shoulder arches, and side bolsters. There are also black elements, and the contrasting stitching is purple. The steering wheel features a mix of leather and Alcantara. The floor mats feature the RS logo and Audi Exclusive badge.

The bottom right of the infotainment system displays the vehicle's serial number out of the 99 units. There's also purple ambient lighting in the cabin.

"I wanted the vehicle to pay homage to the thrilling motorsport atmosphere and the spirit of past racing legends, while looking to the future," said Christopher Kroener, color and trim designer at Audi.

The RS E-Tron GT Ice Race Edition has the same powertrain as the standard model. It features an electric motor powering each axle with a total of 590 horsepower or 637 hp during boost mode. It can get to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds. The battery provides a 232-mile range.

In the United States, the 2024 E-Tron GT range receives some small updates. Power Steering Plus, LED Interior Lighting Plus, and illuminated door sills are now standard. The Prestige trim gets HD Matrix LED headlights and a Dinamica headliner.