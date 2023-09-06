Pagani’s new hypercar, the Utopia, will likely spawn several variations over its lifetime. We’re excited to see the one-offs and limited-production models the Utopia will hopefully offer. It’s too early in the model’s run to know what the company has planned, but a video captures the new car wearing a not-so-new livery.

In 2009, Pagani launched the Zonda Cinque. It wore a unique color scheme, pairing white along the fenders and doors with exposed carbon fiber around the bottom and cutting through the center of the vehicle. Pagani accented it with a red strip down the car’s centerline.

The video from outside Pagani shows the new Utopia wearing the same scheme. The automaker made the special Zonda at the request of the company’s official Hong Kong dealer, and maybe it has placed an order for the Utopia. Pagani made just five examples of the Cinque, as the name is the number five in Italian.

Like the Zonda, the new Utopia continues to source its engine from Mercedes-AMG. The hypercar features a twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter V12 engine. It produces 852 horsepower and 811 pound-feet of torque. A seven-speed automated manual transmission is available, as is a tried-and-true six-speed manual gearbox. An electro-mechanical differential helps regulate the power to the ground.

The Utopia is light at 2,822 pounds. The quad-exhaust, made from titanium, tips the scales at a mere 13 pounds. Underneath the carbon-fiber bodywork, which is 38 percent stiffer, is the company’s monocoque made from its Carbo-Titanium HP62 G2 and Carbo-Triax HP62 materials.

The company most recently showed off the Utopia during Monterey Car Week, which had a minor hiccup. The hypercar debuted for North America at the event as the company hosted its 25th anniversary celebration.

Pagani plans to produce just 99 Utopia coupes to start. Its predecessor, the Huayra, is over 10 years old, so we expect the Utopia to stick around. We’re excited to see the variants that come from the company, which still offers a manual gearbox when so many other automakers have ditched it for quicker-shifting automatics, putting sheer performance ahead of a crafted driving experience.