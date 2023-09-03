Mercedes-Benz is rolling out an extensive over-the-air update to its multimedia system in September. Available to more than 700,000 vehicles worldwide with the second-generation MBUX1, these updates include the availability of Dolby Atmos, enhancements to Voice Assistant, and upgrades to the navigation and entertainment functionality.

Customers will receive notifications for the MBUX Entertainment Update 2.4 via the Update Wizard or the Mercedes me mobile app. Once available, it will be provided using MBUX's over-the-air capability. In addition to the Dolby Atmos and Voice Assistant enhancements, the software update includes the addition of NewsFlash and the YouTube Web app on select 2024 model year vehicles, including the S-Class, EQE, and EQS models equipped with the activated Entertainment Package Plus.

Supported by Apple Music, Dolby Atmos provides an immersive stereo sound experience, adding more space, clarity, and depth to music. Listeners will enjoy music that matches the artist’s original vision, whether it's hearing the layers of instruments move, catching the subtle breath a singer takes between lyrics, or feeling melodies wash over you.

MBUX's Voice Assistant enables the vehicle's occupants to select infotainment features with the Hey Mercedes command. The addition of NewsFlash, which will be available later this year in the US, allows people to listen to newscasts on general news, business, finance, culture, and other topics. Customers can also configure their favorite radio channels in the Mercedes me app and then use the MBUX Voice Assistant with the command Hey Mercedes to play the news or their favorite music.

Gallery: 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class MBUX Infotainment

25 Photos

Other enhancements available via the OTA update include support for the front passenger Hyperscreen display on EQE and EQS models to provide in-cabin audio for dynamic content and allow photo personalization. Customers can select a personal image for the display and are no longer required to wear headphones to listen to audio for the dynamic content.

Vehicles with the first-generation MBUX2 system and Mercedes-Benz Navigation also receive access to Place Details by Google. In addition to providing an address and directions, this feature provides detailed information for more than 200 million locations worldwide, including business hours, photos, ratings, and reviews.