Renault will attend next week's IAA Munich show in Germany with a comprehensive lineup, including two world premieres. Reinvented for the impending electric era, the Scenic E-Tech crossover will be joined by the Grand Kangoo, likely a seven-seat version of the workhorse twinned with the Nissan Townstar and the Mercedes T-Class. Fresh products such as the Austral and Rafale will also be there, along with the Megane E-Tech.

The big star will undoubtedly be the Scenic, entering its fifth generation as a totally different vehicle. Previewed last year by the Scenic Vision concept, the new electric crossover will be positioned above the Megane E-Tech and should have largely the same dimensions as the concept before it: 176.7 inches (4490 millimeters) long, 74.8 in (1900 mm) wide, and 62.6 in (1590 mm) tall.

Although the concept had a hydrogen fuel cell powertrain, the subsequent production version will keep things simple by adopting batteries. Much like the Megane E-Tech and Nissan Ariya, the new Scenic is going to ride on the CMF-EV platform. A seven-seat version has already been ruled out, at least initially. The French marque says its revamped Scenic will be the "first production car to embody the brand's new sustainable development strategy: on environment, safety and inclusion."

The styling is not much of a mystery since Renault has already said the road-going model will retain about 90 percent of the concept's appearance. Unsurprisingly, spy shots have revealed it'll lose the rear-hinged rear doors while gaining B-pillars in the process. The lights and front grille are going to look less glitzy, along with other changes you'd expect on the road to production.

Additional EVs are in the works since Renault is all set to revive the 5 supermini next year to replace the Zoe while a reborn 4 has already been previewed by the 4ever Trophy concept ahead of a projected launch in 2025.