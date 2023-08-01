Rock and roll and cool cars go hand in hand, it has always been like that. Nick Mason (Pink Floyd), Kid Rock, James Hetfield (Metallica), and Eric Clapton are just some of the most famous car collectors from the rock scene. Rolling Stones’ co-founder Keith Richards is also known as a car fanatic and now you have the chance to buy a car that previously belonged to him.

The Ferrari Dino you see depicted below left the factory on February 10, 1972, with a chassis number 03354. Finished in Argento Metallizzato with Nero Connolly leather interior, the car was a US-specification model and was delivered to Richards in California in June 1972. Bill Harrah’s Modern Classic Motors was responsible for the delivery of the supercar some four months after it was assembled in Italy.

Three years later, in 1975, Richards shipped the car to England and gave it local registration plates (GYL 157N). According to the available information, the guitarist used the car during Rolling Stones’ European tours with over 25,000 miles driven during the next decade.

The Dino was then sold in Japan and was part of a private collection until it returned to Europe in 2014. The car was then acquired by another famous musician – Liam Howlett, who is the co-founder of The Prodigy. It changed hands quickly again and received a full restoration between 2015 and 2018 at a cost of more than $85,000. Two more owners followed but the car remained in pristine condition, similar to what it looked when Richards acquired it in 1972.

Today, the Dino retains its original color and interior combination and rides on Cromadora alloy wheels with Michelin XWK tires. The clocks show 30,037 original miles. The car will go under the hammer during RM Sotheby’s Monterey auction on August 17 this year. The auction house estimates the vehicle will be sold for between $400,000 and $500,000.