The BMW M5 that debuted in 2004 was the first-ever four-door sedan to be powered by a gasoline V10 engine, which also made it the fastest four-door sedan of its time, with a top speed of 190 miles per hour and a 0-60 mph time in the mid 4 seconds.

The 5.0-liter V10 has another very attractive trait, too: it sounds very, very nice. But, at the same time, owning an E60 M5 – which is now almost 20 years old – can quickly become an expensive headache, with the glorious powerplant under the hood famous for throwing its rod bearings, stuck injectors, stubborn solenoids on the Vanos system, and so on.

With this being said, when we came across the video embedded at the top of this page, where somebody drives a tank over a BMW M5, we were a bit torn.

At first, the car looked to be in pretty good shape and we thought that they would just destroy a repairable project. As a reminder, the E60 M5 was built in about 20,000 units during its five-year production run, so it’s not exactly the kind of car you find on every street corner.

However, after further watching the video, it turned out that the performance four-door sedan had a cracked frame somewhere around the engine. Plus, the guys took the time to disassemble it and pull out pretty much everything that could be salvaged: wheels, door cards, instrument cluster, center display, lights, and so on.

The six-minute-long MasterMilo production above sort of reminds us of the time when YouTuber WhistlinDiesel subjected an older Toyota Hilux to what could be considered one of the most grueling durability tests ever seen. The red pickup had to endure an extreme off-road stint, a pallet of cinder blocks loaded onto the bed, and many more.

But getting back to the BMW M5 obliteration video, we want to know what you think: did the German sedan deserve to be crushed by a military tank, or should it have been rescued by an enthusiast? Let us know in the comments section below.